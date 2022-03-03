News Desk

PPP given single day permission to hold public gathering in Islamabad

The administration of the federal capital Islamabad has decided to give single-day permission to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for holding public gatherings in the Capital instead of three days.

According to details, the decision of single-day permission has been taken in the wake of the Pak-Australia cricket series.

The administration of the federal capital while responding to the request of PPP has said that it can hold a meeting on March 09, 2022 (Wednesday) only.

