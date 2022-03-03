News Desk

Punjab Approves Various Development Schemes in its 65th PDWP Forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Roads Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,100.951 million.

These schemes were approved in the 65th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Widening / Improvement / Construction of Road from Bhoun Bypass to Choa Chakwal Road via (Janga) Karyala Bypass, Length, 10-Km, District Chakwal at the cost of Rs. 750.511 million and Widening / Improvement / Rehabilitation of road from Kallar Kahar to Manara District Boundary Chakwal, Length 28.00 Km, District Chakwal at the cost of Rs. 1,350.440 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

We need to follow footsteps of our Prophet (PBUH) to succeed in life: PM

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

Islamabad

Uzbek President arrives in Islamabad on a two-day visit

National

Pakistan Navy foils attempt by Indian submarine to enter Pakistani waters

National

Pakistan embassy evacuates 1,435 Pakistanis from war-hit Ukraine

Karachi

SHC suspends arrest warrants issued for Wasim Akhtar

Islamabad

IHC gives another chance to India to hire lawyer for Kulbhushan

National

Opposition finalizes draft of no-trust motion

National

FM Qureshi, EU official discuss Ukraine crisis

National

Karachi police arrest SHO, head moharar over links with criminals

1 of 130