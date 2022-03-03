Punjab Approves Various Development Schemes in its 65th PDWP Forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Roads Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,100.951 million.

These schemes were approved in the 65th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Widening / Improvement / Construction of Road from Bhoun Bypass to Choa Chakwal Road via (Janga) Karyala Bypass, Length, 10-Km, District Chakwal at the cost of Rs. 750.511 million and Widening / Improvement / Rehabilitation of road from Kallar Kahar to Manara District Boundary Chakwal, Length 28.00 Km, District Chakwal at the cost of Rs. 1,350.440 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.