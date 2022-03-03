Staff Reporter

Rangers arrest accused involved in numerous street crimes

KARACHI – Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with police arrested an alleged street criminal from Azam Basti, Mehmoodabad.  According to a news release on Wednesday, the arrested accused was identified as Muhammad Mubeen who confessed his involvement in over 30 street crimes.  The accused was arrested with the help of CCTV footage in which he was identified while committing a robbery at a petrol pump at Nishtar Road along with his other accomplices. Raids were being carried out to apprehend other accomplices of the arrested accused.  He had been handed over to police.

