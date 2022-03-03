Six years of spy Kulbhushan’s arrest: India fails to avail Pakistan’s legal remedy

ISLAMABAD – New Delhi has failed to avail the legal remedies provided by Islamabad for its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav serving as commander in Indian Navy, who was arrested in Balochistan six years ago for carrying out subversive activities on the Pakistani soil.

India’s continuous refusal to file a review petition in line with the di­rective of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) speaks volumes about its denial of the ground reality that a serving navy commander was caught red-handed on March 3, 2016 in Balochistan.

Pakistan’s Parliament had adopted a legislation namely ICJ’s Review and Re-consideration Act, 2020 that pro­vided for the right of review and re­consideration in giving effect to the judgment of the ICJ.

The passage of the bill, according to the Foreign Office, reaffirmed that “Pakistan continues to take its obliga­tion with regard to the ICJ judgment very seriously.” As Pakistan repeat­edly reminded India of its obliga­tion to arrange legal representation of Commander Kulbhushan under paragraph 118 of the ICJ judgment, the response from the Indian side is a clear manifestation that India is shy­ing away from the solid proof of its sabotage activities against Pakistan.

The RAW operative, Commander Kulbhushan alias Hussain Mubarek Patel was found facilitating numer­ous acts of terrorism on the Pakistani soil, which resulted in the killings of countless innocent citizens.

He was arrested from Mashkel, Balochistan, while traveling in Paki­stan on an Iranian passport. He was involved in spying, and acts of terror­ism and sabotage against the state of Pakistan on behalf of the Indian government. Born in the Sangli city of the Maharashtra state on April 15, 1969, he joined the Indian National Defence Academy in 1987 and was commissioned in the engineering branch of the Indian Navy in 1991.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was picked up by the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) at the end of 2013, which had been carrying out various subversive activities in Kara­chi and Balochistan. RAW gave him a pseudo name as Hossein Mubarak Pa­tel to conceal his real identity and his job was to hold meetings with Baloch insurgents and collaborate with them to carry out criminal activities.

During interrogation, Kulbhushan Jadhav revealed that at Wadh, he was in contact with Haji Baloch, who pro­vided financial and logistic support to the Baloch separatists and the Islamic State network in Karachi. The Indian spy also confessed that the master­minds of the Safoora bus attack, where gunmen shot dead 45 Ismaili passen­gers, were also in contact with Haji Baloch. On his information, the Paki­stani security agencies arrested hun­dreds of undercover operatives work­ing to sabotage peace in Pakistan.