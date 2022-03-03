Street libraries attracting youth amid gaining momentum

ISLAMABAD – The concept of ‘street libraries’ has become centre of attraction among book lovers that were opened at various places of Islamabad and Rawalpindi aimed at promoting book culture among people.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, an official of Department of Islamabad Library Mehmood Raza said, in order to promote the role and services of libraries the Department of Libraries, ICT, in collaboration with Pakistan Information Literacy and Library Movement had organized many events to promote reading books among young generation those who were not aware of history of Pakistan.

Department of Libraries is committed to provide advance technical and reader services to the community of the capital, he said.

He said eight libraries under the department were also enabled to provide an online service to their users and the users can search the author, title, subject and publisher on an online catalogue; the users can search their desired reading material from any part of the world. He added that this facility will provide quick and easy access to library material and improve the reading habit. A student of Islamic University Asjad Hussain said, “This initiative would lead to productive results in a way that he or she could easily visit any street library by passing their way could help them in adding material to their knowledge”. Another student Rafia Siddique said, “Whenever I free usually to visit any nearby street library at I-8, H-9, F-6 or any other area and get knowledge about the literature and heritage values of the country”.