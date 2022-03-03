Our Staff Reporter

Turkish delegation calls on RDA chief

RAWALPINDI – A delegation led by Mohsin Balci, Country Coordinator of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) called on Rawalpindi Development Authority Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza here on Wednesday. RDA chairman   thanked the Turkish agency for completing the kitchen gardening project in Rawalpindi. Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) had distributed steel framed racks in 500 houses in Rawalpindi for kitchen gardening. On the occasion, the delegation informed the   RDA chief that it would soon launch new projects in collaboration with RDA to create employment for the youth and rainwater harvesting project. The RDA chairman thanked the Turkish delegation and said that the main agenda of the government is to improve the life and social status of the people. The purpose of these small and large social sector projects in Pakistan is to provide employment to the people so that they can earn a living as well as have access to quality naturally grown vegetables   which will improve their health and reduce their expenses.

Meanwhile, RDA DG capt (retd) Tahir Zafar Abbasi planted a sapling in lawn of the civic body under the Clean and Green Pakistan movement.

 

