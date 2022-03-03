Uzbek President arrives in Islamabad on a two-day visit

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Islamabad on a two-day state visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, comprising the Foreign Minister, members of the Cabinet, senior government officials, businessmen and media persons.

During the visit, the two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations including cooperation in political, trade and economic, connectivity, education, culture, security and defense domains.