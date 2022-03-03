Uzbek president to arrive in Islamabad today

At the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will arrive in Islamabad on a two-day official visit on Thursday.

This will be the first visit of President Mirziyoyev to Pakistan since assuming office in 2016, according to Foreign Office.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, comprising the foreign minister, members of the Cabinet, senior government officials, businessmen and media persons.

The state visit of President Mirziyoyev would mark the historic commemoration of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

During the visit, the two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations including cooperation in political, trade and economic, connectivity, education, culture, security and defence domains.

They will have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues. A number of bilateral agreements/MoUs will be signed.

The prime minister will hold a one-on-one meeting with the president of Uzbekistan that would be followed by delegation-level talks and joint media stakeout.

The prime minister will also host a state banquet for the Uzbek president who would have a separate meeting with President Arif Alvi.

The two sides would focus on enhancing political and strategic linkages; fast-tracking trade, transit, and economic ties; enhancing connectivity; and promoting educational and cultural collaboration.

PM Khan had paid a two-day visit to Tashkent at the invitation of the Uzbek President on July 15, 2021.