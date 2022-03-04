2 held over attempt to intrude into Kasur Jail impersonating NAB officers

LAHORE – In a failed attempt to intrude into Kasur District Jail, two accused impersonating NAB officers were caught red-handed by the intelligence wing of NAB Lahore and subsequently put behind the bars on Thursday.

As per the details, two impersonators identified as Arshad and Ghulam Rasool tried to get access to the restricted boundaries of Kasur District Jail, impersonating NAB Deputy Director Dr Khurram and Personal Secretary (PS) to Director NAB Lahore.

The infiltrators also tried to hoodwink the jail staff into believing an appointment of theirs with Kasur deputy commissioner and district police officer (DPO).

The accused wanted to conduct an ‘official round’ of Kasur District Jail in order to monitor the inside conditions on the Jail premises.

Suspected of their actions, the intelligence wing of NAB Lahore responded quickly and arrested both of them. A case was registered against them under Section 186, 170 and 171 of CrPC. The case had been handed over to the police too for further investigations.

The NAB has arrested a number of impersonators in the recent past, and every time, the NAB spokesperson has clarified it in the better interest of general public that “no NAB officer is authorised to make official contact while using cell phone or land line number but by sending official letters to addressee, as per law.”