27 booked on violation of marriage laws

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested 27 accused for violating marriage laws and recovered weapons, ammunition, fireworks, and sound system from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Those arrested have been identified as Wasim, Mudassar, Waqas, Jamal, Rehmat and Kamran. Ehsan, Naleen Abbas, Ismat, Mohsin, Ajab, Rizwan, Zohaib, Danish, Rifa’at, Bilal, Rafaqat, Waqas, Wajid, Waheed, Muhammad Bilal, Liaqat, Stephen, Farah, Mahi and Naha among women.

Saddar Wah Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation is in progress. City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi   appreciated the performance of the police team adding that aerial firing and fireworks are illegal acts and endangering the lives of citizens will not be allowed at all.

