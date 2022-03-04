A New Mediation Act? The way forward for Pakistan

Dr Tariq Mahmood and Mian Sheraz Javaid

A lternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) has been through its own vicissitudes in Pakistan’s legal system. Arbitration is known to be the most common method of alternative dispute resolution as compared to other ADR mechanisms like mediation or conciliation. In a county like Pakistan where a backlog of cases runs into millions, the use of ADR mechanisms should have been made mandatory a long time ago. Both the current government and judiciary have been big advocates for the introduction of ADR friendly laws. The government of Pakistan in 2013 developed the ‘Pakistan Vision 2025’, pledging that the laws and regulations would be simplified, updated, modernized, made more transparent, and their discretionary application discouraged regarding the ADR mechanisms.

The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan held the 8th Judicial conference in the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2018. Alternative dispute resolution methodologies, deterring factors, strategy for delay reduction and expeditious disposal of backlog of cases were discussed in the form of focus groups and recommendations were issued to the government of Pakistan by the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan known as the ‘Islamabad Declaration 2018’.

The Pakistan vision 2025 and the recommendations at the 8th Judicial conference by the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan paved the path for the enactment of ADR Acts in various provinces of Pakistan.

While the provision of ADR mechanisms is going through its own process of evolution, there is still a lot to be done before it is accepted by the legal fraternity as well as the public at large. The ADR Acts has a mandatory requirement to refer certain type of cases to ADR at the early stage in the proceedings, a clear picture of mandatory ADR is still missing. The accredited ADR centres in Pakistan are yet to be established. The act makes reference to the establishment of accredited ADR centres however the accreditation procedures have thus far not been formulated. Pakistan is still yet to be a signatory of the ‘Singapore Convention’.

The Panchayat (Village Council) system in Punjab and the Jirga System in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan have been practiced as an alternate justice system for centuries. The word Panchayat means “assembly” (ayat) of five (panch). Panchayats comprised of respected and wise elders accepted by the local people conventionally.

The modern Pakistani legal system has not been able to utilize the undoubted strength of mediation despite having traditional recognition of negotiation and resolution of disputes through Panchayat system. Mediation has been an effective tool in resolving disputes in the business community throughout the world since at least the time of ancient Greece and ancient Rome. While some countries have made mediation mandatory, others are on the way to make it mandatory in some form or the other.

In 2002, the resolution of disputes through mediation and conciliation became part of the statutory law for the first time in Pakistan through the enactment of Ordinance XXXIV of 2002 by inserting Section 89-A into CPC. The National Judiciary (Policy Making) Committee formulated the National Judiciary Policy in 2009 stated that “The Small Claims and Minor Offences Courts Ordinance 2002 should be applied in earnest.

The Alternative Dispute Resolution Act 2017 (applicable in federal territory) requires certain matters to be referred to mediation of the parties agree. Punjab implemented this law by inserting Order IX-B in the CPC as well as by enacting the Punjab Alternative Dispute Resolution Act 2019. The Lahore High Court Lahore as a part of judicial reforms established a Mediation centre in 2017 to mainstream “court-annexed mediation,” a procedure whereby judges refer cases to mediators assigned by the Lahore High Court, which started from Lahore and have now been established in all 36 districts of Punjab, manned by judges who serve as mediators.

Since 2017, 30688 cases had been referred to mediation, out of which 14239 references had been successfully mediated up until January 2019. Mediation has achieved substantial results through the mediation centres established by the Lahore High Court Lahore. Recent amendments to the CPC by the provinces and the federal territory have provided for the mandatory referral of certain disputes to mediation as a preliminary measure.

One of the obstacles faced by mediation in its fight for an independent existence has been the resistance from lawyers. Lawyers, due to their legal up-bringing, find it difficult to adjust to the more ‘client-centred vision of dispute resolution’ which is an essential feature of mediation. Some believe that it is a question of public perception and a need for clients to feel they have had their day in court and that justice has been seen to be done. More awareness is required to be brought among the society, what is more important is the need to shift national cultures. After all, support from public at large is the key element for mediation to become successful alternative. The results and benefits achieved so far from the mediation centres established by the Lahore High Court Lahore should be promoted through public awareness campaigns so as the old mindset of ‘see you in court’ can be shifted towards the amicable settlement.

Besides having a traditional history of resolution of disputes though alternate judicial system of Panchayat and Jirga Systems over the centuries, we need to address issues owing to which we have not been able to utilize the mediation mechanism. It is seen that despite the establishment of mediation centres by the chambers of commerce and industry and few other organizations, the mediation mechanism is unable to mark its place as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism. Since a high degree of conviction is required by both the parties to conduct mediation, the benefits of mediation need to be promoted among the public, specifically to the business community.

Pakistan also needs to develop separate laws governing the mediation process and the enforceability of the agreements reached through mediation. An independent mediation act would best serve the purpose in provision of cost effective and efficient resolution of disputes in Pakistan. Through such legislation the cases best suited for mediation should be made mandatory as a part of pre-action protocol before the commencement of proceedings. Besides ‘court-annexed’ mediation, justice models for ADR delivery including ‘court-referred’ and ‘court-connected’ mediation may also be developed and such mediation centres should be established considering the recent ADR Acts for the provision of time and cost-effective resolution of disputes.

The Punjab Alternative Dispute Resolution Act 2019 (PADRA) require the prerequisite of being established under the Companies Act 2017 to become an accredited ADR Centre. This no doubt will bring a regulatory supervision as well as a transparency of working of such ADR Centres. At the moment there is no such body available in the country regulating the ADR practitioners. The rules, regulations and the procedure for the accreditation of the ADR Centres are yet to be formed. A regulatory body may be established by the State that should work for the establishment and regulating private ADR centres.

The globally recognized regulatory bodies working for the provision of alternative dispute resolution like Centre of Excellence for Dispute Resolution (CEDR) and Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) be facilitated at the state level and such ADR Centres should be established in the major cities of Pakistan.

The use of mediation as an inexpensive and efficient dispute resolution system should be made popular among the public through awareness campaigns at the district level. Seminars may also be conducted among the business community through the regional Chambers of Commerce and Industry and simplified procedures may be introduced for the business community.

At the global level, the use of mediation is becoming more structured with pre-action protocols in many countries providing that the use of the process should be encouraged or made compulsory. What is relatively little known in the Pakistani context is whether commercial dispute resolution in cross-border transactions, or domestic e-transaction disputes, can be effectively amenable to an on-line dispute resolution system. Recently the world has had to adopt to a new way of working, we have seen a move to virtual arbitrations and virtual mediations and they work. Besides working on bringing separate mediation laws, Pakistan might also need to seriously think about signing ‘The

Singapore Convention on Mediation’.

Dr Tariq Mahmood is a Barrister,

Arbitrator Mediator and Lecturer.

Mian Sheraz Javaid is a Barrister,

Arbitrator, Mediator and Lecturer.