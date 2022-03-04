INP

Australian cricket great Rod Marsh dead at 74

Australian cricket great Rod Marsh, widely regarded as one of the finest wicketkeepers to ever play the game, has died after suffering a heart attack at a charity event, his former teammates said Friday.

Rod Marsh was remembered as “a colossal figure” in Australian cricket Friday who gave close to 50 years  service to the sport as tributes poured in after he died following a heart attack at a charity event last week.

The 74-year-old, who played 96 Tests and was later a long-time national selector, had been in an induced coma and passed away peacefully in an Adelaide hospital on Friday morning, his family confirmed.

“We are so grateful for all the love and support our family has received from so many people over the last week,” they said in a statement. “It has given us strength in the most difficult week of our lives.”

Perth-born Marsh made his international debut in 1970 against England before retiring in 1984 with what was then a world-record 355 Test dismissals, 95 off the bowling of legendary paceman Dennis Lillee.

Nicknamed “Iron Gloves”, he also played 92 ODIs and as a dashing left-hander was the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a Test century against Pakistan in 1982.

After his playing career, he remained closely linked to the game as head of the Australian Cricket Academy, helping nurture dozens of players including Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Justin Langer, before becoming chairman of selectors.

His former captain and long-time friend Ian Chappell told Channel Nine that Marsh was respected by all those he played with and against.

“His tentacles were pretty widespread in cricket, so there were a lot of people that knew him, and even if somebody didn t necessarily like him, they respected him,” Chappell said.

“He was always happy to have a yarn, he had a good sense of humour, anybody that met him enjoyed his company.”

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Russia, Ukraine agree to create humanitarian corridors

International

Russia captures Europe’s largest nuclear plant in SE Ukraine

Sports

Pakistan decides to bat first in historic Test against Aussies

International

Death toll in Brazil from floods, mudslides rises to 232

International

Russia firing on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: Ukrainian FM

International

Putin accuses Ukraine of trying to stop foreign nationals from leaving country

International

Russia, Ukraine agree to create humanitarian corridors

International

Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson

International

UN General Assembly demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine

International

France fears ‘the worst ahead of us’ in Russia’s war on Ukraine

1 of 34