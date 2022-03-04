News Desk

Blast hits mosque in Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazar, 20 injured

More than two people sustained injuries as a blast occurred at a mosque located in Peshawar’s Qisa Khwani Bazar on Friday.

According to police, the blast occurred inside Jamia Mosque located at Kocha Risaldar Chowk in Qisa Khwani Bazar during Friday prayers, leaving several people injured as per initial reports.

As per the reports, the nature of the blast which occurred in Qisa Khwani Bazar was not immediately clear. Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the injured to the hospital.

The rescue teams are facing problems in carrying out rescue and relief operations due to narrow streets in the Bazar.

Meanwhile, an emergency has been imposed at Lady Reading Hospital. The spokesperson of the hospital said the condition of 10 injured is critical. The police have cordoned off the area.

Earlier, at least three people were killed while 19 others sustained injuries in a blast that took place on Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah Road.

Balochistan’s Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind had confirmed that three people were killed as a result of a blast that took place near a police van on Fatima Jinnah Road.

