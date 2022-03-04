Buzdar approves recruitment of 4,662 officials into prisons dept

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday approved the recruitment of 4,662 watch and ward officials into the Prisons Department.

He also announced to provide 22 ambulances for sick prisoners’ relocation from jails’ hospitals to other infirmaries in the first phase while 21 ambulances would be provided the following year.

While chairing a meeting to review the pace of jail reforms which was also attended by Minister for Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, ACS (Home), IG prisons and others, the CM announced to establish Punjab Prison Staff Training College in Sahiwal along with the construction of additional barracks in 10 different jails.

He directed to establish more PCOs to help prisoners contact their families and added that juvenile offenders and impecunious prisoners would be provided with the facility free of cost. “The Akhuwat will provide loans to officials of the Prisons Department for building houses,” he added.

While directing to accelerate solarisation of jails, the CM emphasised ensuring availability of quality items at jails canteens at DC rates and made it clear that jail superintendent would be prosecuted over complaints of overcharging or substandard items.

The CM also informed the meeting that the lawyers’ facilitation centres would be set up in 42 jails and directed that TVs, geysers, water coolers and fans should be functionalised and recruitment of doctors and paramedics be completed without delay.

The minister for prisons said that payments were being given to prisoners engaged in sewing tracksuits and footballs.