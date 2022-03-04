Ch Sarwar showers doctors with praise for invaluable services

LAHORE – The 54th Convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) held on Thursday at Faletti’s Hotel, Lahore. Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar graced the occasion with his presence as the chief guest and Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid as the guest of honour.

The ceremony started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Dr Omar Masood Gondal. CPSP Senior Vice President Prof Shoaib Shafi opened the convocation.

CPSP Regional Director Prof Khalid Masood Gondal administered the oath to the postgraduates. 644 doctors of FCPS, 165 doctors of MCPS and a total of 809 doctors were conferred degrees in different specialties. Prof Iftikhar Malik Gold Medal recipient was Dr Anila Chughtai, and Prof Azhar Farooqi Gold Medal was awarded to Dr Iqbal. CPSP President Prof Zafarullah Chaudhry in his message highlighted the services of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan. He also admired the services of Telemedicine Department established at King Edward Medical University (KEMU). Prof Khalid Ashrafi, Prof Aamer Zaman Khan, Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali, Prof Tayyab and other members of the CPSP attended the convocation. The Punjab governor in his address to the participants congratulated all the medal and degree recipients. He said: “If you work hard, you will surely succeed in the end. The services of medical professionals during the coronavirus pandemic will always be remembered in history. The spirit of service to the suffering humanity should remain always alive in you.”

On this occasion, the governor also appreciated the services of Prof Khalid Masood Gondal during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said: “Our civil society provided assistance of Rs12 billion during the coronavirus pandemic which is highly commendable.” Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that the day of getting degree was a memorable day.

“This is the day when you get the reward of your hard work,” she said and also congratulated all the parents of the degree recipients.

She said that since its inception in1962, the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan had made great contribution to uplift the standard of postgraduate medical education and quality service delivery to the ailing humanity.

“Doctors are not ordinary people. Their profession is the profession of Prophets. The treatment of the patients and the reduction of their pain will be rewarded in this world as well as hereafter,” she pointed out.

She said she believed that the postgraduates would serve the suffering humanity the same way they did during the coronavirus pandemic.