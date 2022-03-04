Death toll in Brazil from floods, mudslides rises to 232

The death toll from heavy rains and mudslides in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state has risen to 232, authorities said Thursday.

According to a statement by the National Civil Defense and Protection System, 232 people in the city of Petropolis lost their lives in floods and mudslides caused by heavy rainfall, while another five are missing and 1,007 people have been placed in shelters.

Petropolis experienced landslides on Feb. 15 in many parts of the city because of heavy rains.

Local media footage showed streets again flooded from overflowing rivers in parts of Petropolis, where heavy rains were seen.

Rio de Janeiro State Governor Claudio Castro said the region was exposed to its heaviest rainfall since 1932.

In just six hours, Petropolis saw the amount of rain it would expect in a month, authorities said.

More than 900 people died in a flooding tragedy in the city in 2011 and more than 100 others went missing.