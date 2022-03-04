Draft of no-confidence motion against PM finalized: Fazl

Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and president of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said that the draft of no-confidence motion, to be tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been finalized.

Talking to media after a meeting with Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the no-confidence motion will be tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also informed that the opposition parties have also finalized the draft of no-confidence motion which has been signed by the over 80 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

According to sources, lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and others have signed the draft.

As per draft, the country is in a state of economic crisis and there is no road map to get the country out of this. There is also political instability and uncertainty in the country and government has also failed at foreign policy front.

The draft states that the Leader of the House has lost the confidence of the majority of the members.

The opposition has also prepared a requisition to convene an assembly session and Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif’s chamber has also been alerted as the no-confidence motion as well as requisition can be submitted any time.