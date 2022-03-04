Anadolu

Dutch football legend Clarence Seedorf converts to Islam

The Dutch football legend Clarence Seedorf has announced that he has converted to Islam, the 45-year-old said on Friday from his official Instagram account.

Seedorf said: “A special thanks to all the nice messages in celebration of me joining the Muslim family. I’m very happy and pleased to join the all Brothers and Sisters around the world, especially my adorable Sophia, who has taught me more in-depth the meaning of Islam. I didn’t change my name and will continue to carry my name as given by my parents, Clarence Seedorf! I’m sending all my love to everyone in the world.”

Clarence Seedorf played for many big-name clubs, including Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan, throughout his remarkable career.

Former Dutch midfielder bagged four UEFA Champions League titles (in 1995 with Ajax, in 1998 with Real Madrid, in 2003 and 2007 with AC Milan), one La Liga title with Real Madrid in 1997 and two Serie A titles with AC Milan in 2004 and 2011 through his career.

