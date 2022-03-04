FM discusses Russia-Ukraine war with European Commission VP

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday discussed the Russia-Ukraine situation with Josep Borell, Vice President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. During the meeting, views were exchanged on the current situation in Ukraine and the Emergency Session of the United Nations General Assembly. The foreign minister recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine, and had shared Pakistan’s hope that diplomacy could avert military conflict. Underscoring the adverse effects of conflict on developing countries, the prime minister has been stressing the importance of diplomatic solution, he added. While expressing deep concern at the recent turn of events, the Foreign Minister apprised the EU High Representative of Pakistan’s principled position, which is anchored in the promotion of peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. He underscored that Pakistan has consistently stressed the need for de- escalation, renewed negotiations, sustained dialogue, and continuous diplomacy. The Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of a solution in accordance with relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and principles of the UN Charter. Borell shared his perspective on the situation and highlighted its impact on international peace and security as well as global economy. He acknowledged the importance of continued efforts for finding a diplomatic solution.