Foreign doctors perform free surgeries at Lahore General Hospital

LAHORE – The Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology (Punjab Chapter) and Asian Group of Endoscopic Ultrasound jointly organised a three-day workshop at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Medical Unit One in which foreign Pakistani doctors performed free surgeries of 30 patients for gallbladder and pancreas. Moreover, doctors from all five provinces of Pakistan were introduced modern therapies, and practical demonstrations were also presented about gastroenterology and gallbladder diseases through which the patient can be healed with the least amount of time and less pain.

On the occasion, Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar urged the young doctors to acquire professional expertise in important field like endoscopy and serve the suffering humanity to the fullest. He added that according to the requirements of modern era, only the doctor who was well versed in the use of latest technology and medical tools would make progress in the field of medicine and there was a need for the medical community to keep their professional education updated from time to time. Addressing the workshop, Prof Ghiasun Nabi Tayyab said that American physician Dr Khalid Hussain and British expert Dr Nadeem Tahami and Brig (r) Amjad Salamat introduced modern methods of treatment of patients through endoscopic ultrasound.

Dr Israrul Haq Toor said that the doctors coming from abroad had participated in the workshop at their own expenses which was a very commendable initiative. He further said that it would be a fruitful opportunity to be availed and it would also enhance the capabilities of the local Pakistani medical experts.

Dr Ghias Al Hassan, Dr Akif Dilshad, Dr Shafqat Rasool, Dr Bilal Nasir, Dr Sidrah Rashid, Dr Mukarram Bajwa, Dr Hanan Zafar and other young doctors were present on the occasion. Talking to media, American physician Dr Khalid Hussain said that endoscopic ultrasound was the best technique for modern treatment without surgery.

Dr Israrul Haq Toor said that for ERCP and EUS, patients in the private sector had to bear very high expenses while the state-of-the-art Gastroenterology Department at Lahore General Hospital was providing free medical facilities to the patients.

Speakers highlighted the aims and objectives of the three-day workshop and demonstrated the different types of therapies.