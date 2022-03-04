IHC directs govt to grant one more chance to India in terror spy case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday gave another chance to the Indian government to provide a counsel for its Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, convicted on spying charges in Pakistan, in order to implement the Islamabad High Court decision.

The special larger bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb made the observation while hearing Pakistani government’s plea seeking appointment of a legal representative for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav for filing his review petition against his death sentence. Extending another opportunity to Indian government to assist the court on behalf of Jadhav, the IHC bench noted that “justice should not only be done but manifested and undoubtedly be seen to have been done.” It added, “We, therefore, expect that the government of Pakistan would extend yet another opportunity to the government of the Republic of India to assist us on behalf of Commander Jadhav otherwise the proceedings would not be seen as if justice has been manifestly and undoubtedly done.”

During the hearing, the Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan informed the court that the International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Act, 2021 was promulgated and notified in the gazette on 4th December, 2021.

The written order of the IHC bench stated that after going through the note verbale, dated 21st January, 2022, it prima facie, appears to us that probably, the Government of Republic of India may not have properly appreciated the judgment of the International Court of Justice rendered in the case of Commander Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav.

It noted that procedure required to be adopted and the powers of the court are implicit in the judgment sought to be implemented, particularly paragraphs 137 to 145 thereof. “We feel that promulgation of the Act of 2021 has provided a statutory right to seek review and reconsideration of a conviction and sentence handed down by a military court. The scope of review appears to be wide enough to alleviate the concerns of the government of Republic of India,” maintained the court.

It further said, “We have consistently noted, and we reiterate that Commander Jadhav besides being the national of a sovereign foreign state, is also a human being. He retains his rights as a human. The scope of Article 9 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, which guarantees the right to life is not confined to the citizens of Pakistan but equally protects Commander Jadhav.”

The bench said that though not required, they had appointed one of the most senior professional counsels as amici curiae to assist the court in the matter in hand.

Later, the court deferred the hearing till April 13 for further proceedings in the matter.