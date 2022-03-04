Imam, Azhar take Pakistan to 171-1 at the Tea Break

Pakistan’s left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq and the top-order batter Azhar Ali scored 66 runs in the second session of Day 1 of the Rawalpindi Test to take Pakistan to 171-1 against Australia, here on Friday.

Pakistan enjoyed another successful session as the hosts scored 66 runs in the second session, thanks to the unbeaten partnership between Imam and Azhar.

Imam, who last played a Test match in late 2019, scored a magnificent half-century on his return. The left-handed batter is just eight away from his maiden Test century. He has faced 161 balls and smashed 14 boundaries including two sixes.

His partner, Azhar, on the other hand, batted sensibly and scored an anchored 30 off 71 balls, laced with two boundaries and a six.

After opting to bat first in the historic Rawalpindi Test of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, Pakistani openers Imam and Abdullah provided a solid start to the home side; putting on an astonishing 105-runs partnership.

Abdullah Shafique, who was also looking in top-notch remained unlucky as the right-handed batter missed on his well-deserved half-century after attempting to hit Nathan Lyon for a six on 44. He faced 105 deliveries in the course of his innings with the help of three boundaries and a six.

For Australia, Lyon struck out a batter.