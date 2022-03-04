Agencies

Innovative,unique ideas imperative to compete global markets: NTUF

FAISALABAD – National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) Rector Prof Dr Tanvir Hussain has said   innovative and unique ideas are imperative to make textile products competitive  in the global markets.

He was addressing the first annual knowledge-based textile conference “Know Tex” organized  by the NTUF in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad at university  hall here on Thursday.

He said the textile industry was the backbone of national economy as it fetched precious  foreign exchange to stabilize economy of Pakistan. However, the textile scientists should introduce  innovative and unique ideas so that textile products could complete in the world markets.  All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Raheem Nasir, Chairman Chenab Group  Mian Muhammad Lateef, Chairman CPEC Committee of Faisalabad Chamber of  Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Ahmad Hasan, Chairman Power Looms Association  Waheed Khaliq Ramay, President Faisalabad Dyes & Chemical Traders Association Sheikh  Jawad Shafiq, General Manager R&I Interloop Limited Syed Hasnain Abbas and others also addressed the conference.

Later, certificates were also distributed among the participants of the conference.

 

 

