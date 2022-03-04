Innovative,unique ideas imperative to compete global markets: NTUF

FAISALABAD – National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) Rector Prof Dr Tanvir Hussain has said innovative and unique ideas are imperative to make textile products competitive in the global markets.

He was addressing the first annual knowledge-based textile conference “Know Tex” organized by the NTUF in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad at university hall here on Thursday.

He said the textile industry was the backbone of national economy as it fetched precious foreign exchange to stabilize economy of Pakistan. However, the textile scientists should introduce innovative and unique ideas so that textile products could complete in the world markets. All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Raheem Nasir, Chairman Chenab Group Mian Muhammad Lateef, Chairman CPEC Committee of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Ahmad Hasan, Chairman Power Looms Association Waheed Khaliq Ramay, President Faisalabad Dyes & Chemical Traders Association Sheikh Jawad Shafiq, General Manager R&I Interloop Limited Syed Hasnain Abbas and others also addressed the conference.

Later, certificates were also distributed among the participants of the conference.