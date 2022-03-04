News Desk

Jahangir Tareen likely to fly home in couple of days

Estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen has decided to immediately fly back home in the light of the fast-changing political situation in the country.

They said Tareen is likely to return to the homeland in the next two to three days.

A meeting of the lawmakers belonging to the Jahangir Tareen group will be convened upon his return from London to make a final decision on whether or not to support the opposition’s proposed no-trust move against the Imran Khan government, the sources said.

They said majority of the MNAs are willing to support the opposition, however, they have given Jahangir Tareen the authority to make a final call.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted the disgruntled PTI leader after he left Pakistan for London for medical check-up. The premier inquired about his health.

Tareen had left for London after spending a week in a private hospital in Lahore.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imam, Azhar take Pakistan to 171-1 at the Tea Break

National

Pakistan lose Shafique after solid start in first Test

National

Peshawar blast a ‘suicide bomb attack’, says SSP

Islamabad

PM for timely enforcement of incentives for freelancers, IT companies

Islamabad

Uzbek President wraps up two-day Islamabad visit

Business

Services’ exports increase by 18.82 percent in 7 months

Karachi

Karachi SHO accused of patronising drug peddlers sent to jail

National

Peshawar blast is conspiracy to destabilize country: Sheikh Rashid

Lahore

Indian girl ties knot with Pakistani boy

Lahore

Kite-flying: Punjab police recommends strict punishments

1 of 138