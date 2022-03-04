Karachi SHO accused of patronising drug peddlers sent to jail

The station house officer (SHO) of Karachi’s Model Colony, who has been accused of patronising and facilitating drug peddlers, was sent to jail on Friday.

A judicial magistrate sent the police officer to prison on a 14-day physical remand.

Police produced SHO Anees before the magistrate and informed the court that the cop had seized a vehicle full of narcotics, including crystal meth, a few days back.

A police official said the SHO didn’t make any entry regarding the seizure in the police Roznamcha and concealed the seized drugs, which were later recovered from his room at the police station.

On Thursday, the police arrested the SHO and head moharar of Memon Goth police station over alleged links with gamblers. The SSU commandos acting on a tip-off conducted a raid at a gambling den in Memon Goth area and arrested 105 people besides recovering 22 motorcycles.

“SHO Saqib and head moharar of Memon Goth police station have been arrested and are being probed for their alleged connections with gamblers,” the police said and added, “DSP Memon Goth police station was also removed from his post.”