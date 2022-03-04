News Desk

Kite-flying: Punjab police recommends strict punishments

Punjab police have sent a recommendation for increasing punishments for kite-flying in the province with imprisonments of five years and a Rs2 million fine.

According to details, a handout sent from Punjab police to the provincial government has recommended increasing punishments for those involved in preparing kites and flying them.

It recommended that those involved in preparing thread and kites with prohibited material will be now be imprisoned for five years as compared to one year previously besides also getting a fine of Rs2 million, contrary to Rs500,000 previously.

Previously, a bill was moved in National Assembly seeking a complete ban on kite-flying in the federal capital.

The Basant festival is already banned across Punjab after throats of several motorcyclists and others were cut with kite flyers’ sharp glass and chemical coated strings.

According to a report of Punjab police, last year in the month of October, at least 4091 people were arrested in different parts of Lahore for violating the kite-flying ban.

Read More: Police officials failing to stop kite flying will be held responsible: CM Buzdar

According to police, 3843 cases were registered against kite flyers in different police stations of the city.

