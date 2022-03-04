

We all love harmless pranks, don’t we? A little mischief may not amuse the person you are playing the prank on but it sure does bring a lot of giggles and smiles for the people around them. Carrying out a little hilarious prank that brings fun and laughers won’t harm anyone, will it? Well the key is to be funny rather than harmful.

Check this awesome Pashto song by Gul Panra and Fortitude Pukhtoon Core and enjoy the pranks friends play on each other in this music video.

This time around you can win amazing prizes to pull off a prank on your near and dear ones! Yes you heard it right! Free Fire is hosting an event named “Kon Hai Prank Master”. Read on to find more!

It’s high time to bring out the little meanie inside you and pull off a fun filled prank on your friends and let’s see if they fall of it or they fall in the category of #NahiAtkayGa like the true Free Fire gamers that are unstoppable and incredibly smart in the world of gaming.

Be sure to share the laughers with us! How can you do that? You must ask! Well the answer is simple. You can join in with only 4 steps.

Step 1: Play pranks on your friends and record them. You can copy the pranks shown in the music video or do your own pranks!

Step 2: Use the same music used in the video.

Step 3: Share your prank on your social media accounts and tag your friends. Don’t forget to use the hashtags #prankmaster #NahiAtkayGa #FreeFirePakistan & UID

Step 4: Post your submission link in the comments section of this post

NOT TO FORGET

All steps should be fulfilled to qualify for the contest

The entry should be absolutely original

No one’s privacy should be violated in the video

Children abuse cannot be shown in the video

No one’s freedom of religion, political views, field of work or gender can be targeted.

The winner will be selected randomly. So what’s the wait? Participate for some real exclusive rewards NOW!