Our Staff Reporter

LCCI’s ‘Business Consumer Expo’ kicks off today

LAHORE – LCCI’s 3-day blockbuster exhibition “Business Consumer Expo” will be inaugurated today (March 04) at Expo Centre Lahore at 11am.
A vast range of products of local and foreign companies will be displayed at over 170 stalls. Special discounts on local and foreign brands and lucky draw will also be part of the LCCI 3-day expo. Thousands of local and foreign visitors are expected to visit the exhibition.
LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq have hoped that the Exhibition would be a resounding success. Governor Punjab, ministers, diplomats and government officials are likely to visit the exhibition while the expo will also host participants from industry, business community, academia, independent experts and social sector.

