Legend Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack

Australia legend Shane Warne has reportedly passed away from a suspected attack. He was 52.

Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game, having retired as Test cricket’s second-most prolific wicket-taker.

Warne’s management company in a brief statement released on Friday confirmed that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne’s management has confirmed in a statement.

Warne played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs between 1992 and 2007 and took a combined 1001 wickets during his storied international career.

The legspinner carved a storied career during his time playing for Australia and was affectionately called ‘Warnie’. He remained a popular figure post-retirement, forging a successful broadcasting career as a commentator and expert.

Post-retirement, Warne famously guided Rajasthan Royals to a fairy-tale title win in the inaugural season of Indian Premier League in 2008 as their captain and coach.