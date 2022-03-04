Long term planning needed to combat climate change, ensure food security

MULTAN – Punjab agriculture minis­ter Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi described climate changes as a big challenge and stressed on enforcing a solid long term strategic plan to off set its impact and ensure na­tional food security.

He was addressing the open­ing session of two-day national conference on ‘Soil Health and Protection’ at Bahauddin Za­kariya University (BZU) Multan on Thursday.

Additional secretary agricul­ture south Punjab Imtiaz Ah­mad, BZU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ali Muhammad, dean faculty Prof. Dr. Hukoomat Ali besides soil scientists and ex­perts from all over the country attended the conference.

Minister said that Soil was an invaluable gift from nature pleading that it grew food for human being. He said that Pakistan was listed among the top 10 countries affected most by the climate change. The phenomenon has intensi­fied the weather conditions in countries it has affected and increased average tempera­ture that was affecting pro­duction of crops.

Gardezi said that continued cultivation of crops and unbal­anced application of pesticides and chemical fertilizers was affecting soil health. He hailed the organizers of the confer­ence for providing a platform to discuss the important issues including climate change, land erosion, environmental pollu­tion, reduction in forest area due to tree cutting, unchecked burning of crops remains and water management and hoped the effort would deliver some good recommendations ben­eficial for farming community. “We must find a durable solu­tion to worsening soil health”, minister observed.

BZU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ali Muhammad stressed that such gatherings of experts and scientists must be held regularly to find ways to main­tain soil health and cure all its problems to get production as per potential of the soil.

Farmers need to get regu­lar guidelines on applications of micronutrient to increase soil potential for bumper food crops to meet the needs of the growing population, he added.

Soil scientists delivered lectures on soil management amid climate change phenom­enon on the occasion.