‘No-trust battle’ in its final phase

ISLAMABAD – Since the joint opposition has almost completed its homework on `vote of no-confidence` against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the battle of numbers to secure required 172 votes is in its final round.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, a couple of months ago, had secured 178 votes [Six votes more than required number] in a `vote of confidence`. The `vote of no-confidence ` is now challenge for the joint opposition to gain more than 13 votes of its actual strength.

In 342-member house, the opposition has around 160 votes in its ranks. “Now it is headache for the opposition to ensure 172 at the time of counting,” background discussions with political and constitutional experts revealed. Both the treasury and the opposition parties with their political parleys seem confused to ensure strength in the house. The PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s announcement to move no-trust motion has visibly created a bit of confusion in the ruling party [PTI]. The main parliamentary opposition parties PML-N, PPP-P and JUI-F] in their anti-government campaigns are actively exhausting all options.

The opposition parties [in the last three weeks, individually held meeting with all their main political opponents including Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q], Muttahida Qaumi Movement [MQM-P] to seek their support for no-confidence motions. But, it seemingly remained unsuccessful. The parliamentary history revealed that the no-confidence were used as a threat by the opposition parties in almost all the government eras. The opposition parties, as per the parliamentary history of no-trust motion against the chair, had only once succeeded against the Speaker National Assembly Fakhar Imam.

Whereas, the opposition had never succeeded in their attempts to remove the leader of the house [Prime Minister] with the help of no-confidence motions. Against the leader of the house [Prime Minister], the opposition had to face defeat, in no-trust motion, against former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz. Only , one no-trust move by the opposition against former prime minister I.I Chandrigarh was successful.

The senior parliamentarians shared that the disgruntled members from treasury benches or opposition benches had hardly been used by the opposition in the ‘testing time’ for the government. As, The annoyed members always avoid imposing a defection clause [De-seat from theseat by the ECP] on them. The incumbent government with the support of allied partners enjoying around178 votes. Whereas, the opposition factions have around 162 votes.

Sources said the opposition after receiving cold-shoulder from the government coalition partners are mainly trying to woo some disgruntled members and members of PTI’s like-minded group [JKT group].The gap of votes in the national assembly house, they opposition members believed, can be filled by gaining the support of these annoyed members of the ruling clique. On the other hand, the Prime Minister Imran Khan has been ensured by its allies to support him in testing times.

According to the rules “not less than twenty percent of lawmakers can move a no-confidence motion against the PrimeMinister, Speaker National Assembly, Deputy Speaker National Assembly”.