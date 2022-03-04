Pakistan decides to bat first in historic Test against Aussies

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in their first match being played in Rawalpindi Stadium after 24 years.

According to details, Australia have a clear lead over their opponents, Pakistan, as the Kangaroos have won 33 of the matches out of a total of 66 played , whereas the Green caps have won 15 times while 18 matches ended in a draw.

The CEO of Pakistan Cricket Club (PCB) Faisal Husnain while talking to the media said that he is greatly thankful to the Australian team for their tour of Pakistan. This is a historic day for Pakistan Cricket as these series will portray a positive image of the country, he added.

The CEO bade welcome to the Australian team on behalf of the people of Pakistan saying Pakistanis are eager to witness the matches that will be played between the two teams.