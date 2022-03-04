Pakistan Navy intercepts latest Kalvari class Indian submarine

RAWALPINDI – Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said Thursday said that Pakistan Navy through continuous vigilance and professionalism again foiled Indian Submarine’s attempt of entering into Pakistani waters. According to a press release, Major General Babar Iftikhar also said that the Indian Navy deployed its submarine against Pakistan with ulterior motives. During prevailing security environment and ongoing Pakistan Navy Exercise SEASPARK-22, the possibility of Indian unit lurking into Pakistan Maritime Zone for reconnaissance and gathering information on exercise was anticipated, he said.

The military spokesperson said, “Therefore, strict monitoring watch and stringent vigilance procedures were enforced. Resultantly, Pakistan Navy Anti-submarine warfare unit took the lead and prematurely intercepted and tracked the latest Indian submarine Kalvari on 01 March 2022.”

He added that the recent incident being the fourth detection in the last five years and a reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Thursday that Pakistan had warned India that “enough is enough” and it would be given a hard-hitting response if its submarine again attempted to enter the country’s deep waters.

The minister was referring to a statement of the military’s media wing that Pakistan Navy had intercepted an Indian submarine on March 1 (Tuesday) and foiled its attempt of entering into Pakistani waters.

“We had also intercepted India’s submarine a year ago but we are a peaceful country and did not attack it rather warned it to go back to its maritime jurisdiction,” he said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Sheikh Rashid said that India has been warned for the last time that “enough is enough.” He said that India has been told not to blame Pakistan in future for any untoward incident if its submarine entered Pakistan’s waters again for the fifth time. He said that the recent incident was the fourth one.

The minister said that the Pakistan Army and the Pakistan Navy were passionate and brave enough to defeat such designs of the enemy and it didn’t matter whether they had modern equipment or not. “No one can cause damage to Pakistan’s land, air and maritime frontiers,” he said.

