News Desk

Pakistan reports 953 coronavirus cases in one day

Pakistan has reported 11 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,512,707. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,248 on Friday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 953 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 36,678 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 953 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.59 percent.

