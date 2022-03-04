Pakistan, Saudi joint exercise Al Samsaam-8 concludes

Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces joint exercise Al Samsaam-8 concluded at National Counter Terrorism Center Pabbi.

According to the Inter services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mahmood, Commander Mangla Corps and Major General Abdullah Eid Al Otaibi of Royal Saudi Land Forces attended the ceremony.

The two-weeks-long joint exercise was part of a series of bilateral military exercises between Royal Saudi Land Forces and Pakistan Army. The joint exercise focused on Counter-Terrorism operations including Cordon and Search, combat patrolling and counter Improvised Explosive Device drills.

The exercise provided an opportunity to benchmark respective operational practices and share each other’s experiences. H.E Nawaf Saeed Al Maliky, Ambassador of KSA to Pakistan also attended the ceremony.