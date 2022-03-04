Pakistan wants balanced, broad-based relations with all countries: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed says Pakistan wants balanced, objective, and broad-based relations with all countries including the United States and the European Union.

Answering a question at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday, he said Pakistan pursues a clear-minded and well-thought-out foreign policy.

Responding to another question, the Spokesperson said Pakistan also wants cordial relations with its neighbors, including India.

He said it is India’s hostile behavior that has brought us to a situation where the dialogue process is under suspension.

He said India is also involved in gross human rights violations in IIOJK. He said such acts are serious violations, which are impeding the normalization of ties with India.

Asim Iftikhar said India is also involved in subversive activities and fanning terrorism inside Pakistan.

He said the arrest of Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav has exposed the real face of India’s terrorist activities in Pakistan and the region.

He said Pakistan is committed to confronting this policy of India, which is employing terrorism as an instrument of state policy and we are determined to fight it till the very end.

Replying to a question, the Spokesperson said Pakistan Mission in Ukraine is working round the clock to provide all possible assistance and cooperation to evacuate Pakistani citizens to safer places.