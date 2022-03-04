Our Staff Reporter

Parvez Elahi lays foundation of MPAs’ residence

LAHORE   –   Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi and Provincial Law Minister Basharat Raja Thursday laid the foundation stone of PIPAL House—a block to provide accommodation facilities to the Punjab Assembly members. Speaking on this occasion, they said that with the construction of new building, MPAs will get standard accommodation in Lahore.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that the old block of the PIPAL House would be demolished and 26 new suite rooms would be constructed at its place. The speaker directed C&W and other constructional institutions that beauty and quality should be ensured in the construction, and it should be completed within the current year.

Construction and Works Department officials also briefed Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi regarding the project that would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs379 million.

On the occasion, Secretary C&W Captain (R) Asadullah Khan, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Coordination Rai Mumtaz Hussain Babar, and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak were present on the occasion.

