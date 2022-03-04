News Desk

PECA ordinance: IHC summons AGP in PBA’s plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan in personal capacity in a case related to the Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act (PECA).

IHC Chief Justice, Athar Minallah was hearing the plea of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) against the PECA ordinance. The PBA in its plea has claimed that the ordinance has been released to promote self-censorship and the president must have strong grounds before issuing any ordinance.

The PECA ordinance should be taken down, the PBA has pleaded with the court. The IHC after issuing notices to the respondents in the case has also directed the AGP to appear before it in person. The court has clubbed all the petitions against the PECA ordinance.

Further hearing of the case has been adjourned until March 10.

Earlier this week, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is ready to withdraw amendments recently made in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act (PECA) through a presidential ordinance.

The minister made these remarks while speaking to a private news channel.

Fawad Chaudhry further said the government has handed over the mandate to Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi regarding the amendments in PECA law.

