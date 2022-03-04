News Desk

Peshawar blast a ‘suicide bomb attack’, says SSP

A lone suicide bomber is responsible for today’s deadly attack at a mosque in Peshawar’s Qisa Khwani Bazar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Haroon Rasheed said on Friday.

Speaking to the media, he termed the blast a suicide bomb attack. He said the attacker was alone, who fired shots at the police personnel deployed at the mosque before detonating his charge.

The two cops were martyred as a result of firing, the police officer said.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed condemned the Peshawar mosque blast and said there was no prior threat alert issued for Peshawar. Anti-state elements want to play havoc with the country’s peace, he claimed.

Efforts are on to destabilize Pakistan under a well-thought conspiracy, the minister said.

At least 30 people were martyred and more than 50 others sustained injuries when a blast ripped through a mosque located in Peshawar’s Qisa Khwani Bazar this afternoon.

