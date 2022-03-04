PM not worried about no-trust motion, says Parvez Elahi

For generations our family has always honoured commitments, says Moonis

LAHORE – Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi Thursday said that the issue of no-trust motion was not discussed in the meeting held between the PML-Q leadership and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday last.

“No”, was the one word reply from the PML-Q leader who was asked if the issue of no-trust motion came under discussion in their meeting with the prime minister. Parvez Elahi’s statement has vindicated the statement of PML-Q secretary general and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema who had said the same after the meeting. Cheema had said that since the issue of no-confidence motion was not discussed in the meeting between the PML-Q leaders and the prime minister, there was no question of supporting the move or otherwise.

When asked to comment on the anticipated no-confidence motion to be tabled by the opposition against the prime minister, Parvez Elahi said that it would be too early to comment on it. However, in a lighter vein, he said: “Ingredients are there in the pot; I will say something after the first boil with smoke emitting out of it.”

Pressed again if something will come out of the opposition’s no-confidence move, Parvez Elahi said: “Something will come out of it; after all, such a large pot is on the stove.”

The PML-Q leader also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not worried about a possible no-trust motion against him by the opposition. He was asked whether he would give the same message to the PM as given by his son Moonis Elahi that he should not get worried about the no-trust move. Parvez Elahi laughed and said: “He does not seem to be worried. He is not worried at all.”

Asked to comment on Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement that the opposition would submit the no-confidence motion in the next 48 hours, Parvez said Maulana was the right person to speak on the matter.

He also appreciated the government’s decision regarding reduction of petrol and electricity prices saying it will benefit the people. He said that Imran Khan had taken good steps to overcome inflation.

Meanwhile, PML-Q leader and Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Thursday said that his party would work along with Prime Minister Imran Khan for the betterment of the country. “For generations our family has always honored commitments. Met @ImranKhanPTIsb with @Asad_Umar sb. Agreed on working together for Pakistan’s betterment,” Moonis tweeted following the meeting.

The minister also shared a video with PM Khan and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.