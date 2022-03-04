PPP prepares for ‘noticeable, successful’ long march in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party is preparing to make its long march in Islamabad ‘noticeable and successful’ to make a mark on March 8.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that peaceful people’s march under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was on its way to Islamabad. Bukhari said that people from all corners of the country were participating in the people’s march. “They are looking forward to the historic reception in Islamabad. PPP will also repair undemocratic thinking in a constitutional manner. Ministers are bewildered as Chinese flour and petrol prices have gone up to record levels,” he said.

In a media interaction here, Bukhari said the long march was aimed at ensuring the rights of the people. “The people are fed up with the government. They want a real change,” he said.

The authorities earlier in the day allowed the PPP to hold a one day rally on March 8 in Islamabad. Bukhari said the PPP believed in democracy and will adopt every constitutional way to get rid of the government. Separatly, addressing the condolence reference held on the occasion of the eleventh anniversary of Shahbaz Bhatti, PPP Bukhari said that the path taken by Shahbaz Bhatti was also the path of peace and development. “Shahbaz Bhatti did a lot for the minorities,” he added.

“To carry forward the mission of Shahbaz Bhatti, the PPP has made his brother the aide of the Prime Minister. We pay tribute to Shahbaz Bhatti on the occasion of his eleventh anniversary. Compiled and approved the constitution in the light of the August 11 speech (of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah),” he said.

He said the PPP had the credit of fielding a Hindu and a Christian woman as direct candidates for representation in parliament and increasing the quotas in Parliament and jobs.