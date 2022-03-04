Our Staff Reporter

PPP submits motion in NA Secretariat against PECA Ord

ISLAMABAD   –   Pakistan People’s Party (PPP-P) submitted an adjournment motion disapproving PEACA Ordinance in the National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday. PPP-P’s MNA Agha Rafiullah submitted adjournment motion, requesting the chair to initiate a debate on PECA Ordinance in the upcoming National Assembly session. The upcoming session of the National Assembly is likely to be summoned by the next week. The rest of opposition parties may also join debate on PECA Ordinance, if the chair allows the mover to present. All the opposition parties even coalition partners of the government [MQM-P and PML-Q] have strongly opposed the PECA Ordinance.

