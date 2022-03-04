PTI ready to face every challenge, says Hasaan Khawar

LAHORE – Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and Punjab government’s spokesperson Hasaan Khawar Thursday said that the PTI government would face every challenge under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The PTI will complete its tenure.”

In a statement, the SACM said that the incompetent leaders of the opposition had no worth and they were good for nothing in front of political wisdom of PM Imran Khan. “These corrupt elements of dynasty-based political parties are on ventilator and taking their last breath,” he added.

Hasaan Khawer said: “Though these people are struggling to revive and trying to keep themselves politically alive, but they will fail as PM Imran Khan is an honest and upright person.” He further stated that prayers of the whole nation were with PM Imran Khan, and people were supporting him. He said that it was the 10th time when Maulana Sahib had given the false hope to the nation.

“The tactics of Maulana Fazlur Rehman is damaging the reputation of PPP and PML-N,” he said and added that the government was not afraid of political gimmickry of Maulana. Hasaan Khawar said: “The opposition failed in the past and will meet the same fate in future as well.”