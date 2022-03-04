Rain leads to drop in temperature in twin cities

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD – The twin cities on Thursday received rain leading to a drop in temperature.

According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast, a thunderstorm with light snow over the hills is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas on Thursday night.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Dry and partly cloudy weather is expected in Islamabad and Rawalpindi today (Friday), according to Metrological Office.

According to details, rain hit twin cities early in the morning causing troubles for office and educational institutions goers. A sharp drop with maximum temperature at 10 to 16 degrees Celsius was recorded in the cities.

The light drizzling also affected the practice sessions of Pakistani and Australian Cricket Teams in Pindi Cricket Stadium.

On the other hand, the farmers termed the rain good for corps in Potohar Region. In the night, the businesses of soup, pakoras, samosas, dry fruit and tea boomed as a huge rush of public could be seen in Saddar, Lal Kurti, Commercial Market, Double Road I-8 Markaz, Super Market, Jinnah Super, F-6 and other parts of the Federal Capital.