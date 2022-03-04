Resign within 5 days, Bilawal sets deadline for PM Imran

We will go to Islamabad to remove PM and hold him accountable: Bilawal

LIAQATPUR/ RAHIMYAR KHAN /LODHRAN – Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Thursday that only his PPP party would fulfil the promise of the creation of south Punjab province.

Addressing the Awami March at Khan Bela in Liaqatpur. Bilawal and the Awami march was given a rapturous and euphoric reception at Khan Bela on the 5th day of the long march towards Islamabad on Thursday. He said that the biggest conspiracy was hatched for an effort to end the PPP because the PPP always raises the voice of the poor people and fight for their rights.

Chairman PPP said that this puppet was exposed to the world when he called Imran Khan a “selected” on the first day on the floor of the assembly. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it is the success of Jiyalas that all the opposition parties forged a consensus to table no-confidence against this puppet and selected Imran Khan. Now with this Awami long march the Jiyalas are showing that the people are not with Imran Khan. Imran has lost the confidence of the people and now is the time for Parliament to express no-confidence, he added. “Now this liar is being exposed in the foreign funding case as well that he was funded from India and Israel. Imran is a flour, sugar and fertilizer thief. He promised to fulfil the promises made by Quaid-e-Awam and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Addressing the crowds at Chuni Goth, the PPP Chairman said that the puppet Imran has only five days to resign and dissolve assemblies and compete with the PPP in fresh and transparent elections.

The people have sent a message to the world that they are with the PPP and not with this selected. “We are going to Islamabad and after removing this puppet we will do the election reforms so that transparent elections are held and an Awami government is formed.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he has to fulfil the promises made by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

On its way to Multan, the Awami march reached Ahmedpur Sharqia where a large crowd was gathered to welcome the march. Chairman PPP addressing the crowd said that we have set a deadline for the puppet Imran Khan to resign or dissolve the assembly within five days otherwise we will send you home when we come to Islamabad. This puppet PM Khan used to say that when petrol and electricity is expensive then the prime minister is a thief. He was exposed by the Transparency International as the biggest corrupt and thief.

Chairman PPP said that whoever is elected or selected as MNA should support the no-confidence motion and prove that he is with the people and not with this selected. He asked people to elect his party’s representatives from their areas so that an Awami government is formed which will serve the people.

His party will fulfil the promises by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari who promised a separate south Punjab province. He said that Insha Allah the people of Pakistan will hear a good news before this march reaches Islamabad.

Also, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that this puppet, selected, liar and illegitimate Imran Khan had promised to create South Punjab province in 100 days but four years have passed and he makes secretariat in one city and the other but no South Punjab province.

The south Punjab province Mahaz was to become ministers. We need South Punjab province not secretariat, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a huge crowd in Lodhran on his way to Multan said that the people support the party of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. The PPP gave this country democracy, constitution, atomic power, rights to labourers and growers, BISP to women and employment. Support the party which has always worked for the people. The PPP believes in prosperous grower that makes the country prosperous. If Pakistan is an agriculture then why the growers are forced to sleep hungry? Why he is not getting the return of his crops?

The PPP leader said that he never accepted this incapable puppet a legitimate prime minister and called him a selected. We are a democratic party and our march is a democratic right. This march compelled the puppet to reduce price of petrol and tariff of electricity. “We will go to Islamabad and remove him. We will hold him accountable for stealing sugar, flour, gas, petrol, fertilizer.” The puppet Imran has orchestrated the economic crisis for the common people in the country.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the members national assembly elected/selected on PTI ticket to side with the no-confidence motion if they want to be pardoned by the people of Pakistan.