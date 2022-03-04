Rich tributes from cricket fraternity as Shane Warne dies aged 52

Australian cricket legend and the greatest leg-spinner of all time, Shane Warne has taken his last breath today in Thailand. The legend has seen 52 beautiful years of fame and appreciation.

The legend was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. Warne represented Australia in 145 Tests and 194 ODIs between 1992 and 2007 and took a combined 1001 wickets during his international career.

Twelve hours ago, he tweeted a story in which he paid best wishes for Rod Marsh for his next world but nobody knew he was tweeting his last tweet. The devastating news made his loved ones cry.

Soon after the sad news takes the flow on social media, the cricket fraternity including international stars shares their memories with him and the time they spent with the great on their Twitter handles.

Babar Azam expressed sadness over this sad news. Taking to Twitter, Babar wrote “Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. You will forever be missed.”

West Indian all rounder Carlos Brathwaite said “Sometimes it’s difficult to remember people who you idolize are human. It’s impossible to think they’ll leave us. RIP Shane Warne.”

Former Indian opening batter Sehwag on the sad eve said “One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.”

On the shocking news, the Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said “Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. What a legend.”

The veteran all rounder Mohammad Hafeez said “This is extremely sad news for cricket world.”