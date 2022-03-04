Russia firing on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: Ukrainian FM

Russia is firing on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, Ukraine’s foreign minister said early Friday.

“Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out,” said Dmytro Kuleba, adding, “If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl!”

“Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Twitter that it “is aware of reports of shelling at #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), in contact with Ukrainian authorities about situation.”

“IAEA Director General @RafaelMGrossi speaks with #Ukraine PM Denys Shmyhal and with Ukrainian nuclear regulator and operator about serious situation at #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, appeals for halt of use of force and warns of severe danger if reactors hit.

“#Ukraine regulator tells IAEA there has been no change reported in #radiation levels at the #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant site,” it added.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said Thursday that Russian tanks had entered a town near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.

Located in the steppe zone of Ukraine on the bank of the Kakhovka Water Reservoir, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar is the largest in Europe and among the top 10 largest in the world.

The power plant has six pressurized light water nuclear reactors.

Last month, Ukraine said it also lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the country’s north after a fierce battle with Russian forces.

Ukraine has 15 operational nuclear reactors at four sites in the country, providing roughly half of its electricity, which the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said Thursday continue to operate normally.