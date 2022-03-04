Agencies

RWMC cleanliness operation continues despite   rain

RAWALPINDI -Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was busy removing waste from the city areas despite the rain that started in the city Thursday morning.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the RWMC carried out the cleanliness of nullahs and chocked drains during continued rainfall to ensure sanitation in several city areas.

He informed that Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar had directed the officials to ensure cleanliness from where some sanitation-related problems were pointed out.

The spokesman said that the company had deputed additional sanitary workers for cleaning and dredging major drains to avoid any flood-like situation.

He said RWMC workers removed hundreds of tons of waste in the Rawalpindi city areas despite severe cold and rain.

He said that the drains, blocked during the rain, had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city, while complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed instantly. However, he urged the citizens to cooperate with the company in keeping the city clean.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

RWMC has appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction, adding that RWMC would utilize all its resources to keep the city clean.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Couple harassment case completes important phase

National

President approves revival plan of Arts and Crafts Village

Islamabad

CDA progressing on ‘sector development’ with rapid pace

National

Health Ministry recommends ‘Order of Hayat’ awards for service during pandemic

National

British Council launches ‘Pak-UK New Perspectives’ programme to mark Pakistan’s 75th anniversary

National

Good behaviour, communication skills vital to enhance police performance: Zafar

Islamabad

Court summons PM Imran Khan’s witnesses in defamation suit against Kh Asif

Islamabad

Plastic bags ban enforcement team seizes 60kg polythene bags

National

Innovative,unique ideas imperative to compete global markets: NTUF

Islamabad

Unseen war by India against Pakistanis a major challenge: Farrukh Habib

1 of 189