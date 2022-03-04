Seminar held to seek proposals for Murree, Kahuta Eco System Act

islamabad – Following directions issued by Justice Jawad Hasan of the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench seeking suggestions and proposals of all stake holders, civil society, Murree Bar Association, traders, lawyers, local people and experts from all walks of life on the draft of proposed Murree, Kahuta and Kotli Sattian Eco System (Preservation, Conservation, and Protection) Act 2022, a seminar was held at National Incubation Centre H-9 Islamabad which was organised by Murree Development Forum.

The suggestions, proposals and recommendations advanced by participants of the seminar will be presented before Lahore High Court on March 4 (today). Nauman Abbasi, who hosted the seminar, briefed the participants about constitution of the Act, purposes and objectives of the open house seminar held in connection with the case titled Murree Development Forum versus Punjab government.

Rawalpindi Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal, Lawrence College Principal Brig (reted) Mujahid Alam, senior advocate Raja Shafqat Abbasi, chief of the schools system in Kahuta Brig (reted) Javed Satti, Murree Bar Association President Asad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Murree Waqas Safdar Sikandari, Chairperson Islamabad Wildlife Raina, Farhana Satti and Huma Baig, PTI leaders including Khurram Sher Zaman and people and experts from different walks of life presented their suggestions and proposals.

Awais Aziz and Temur Aslam advocates highlighted the need to protect national park area of Murree, Kahuta and Kotli Sattian, cutting of mountains and forests, and haphazard construction of buildings in Murree and its hazardous consequences upon eco system of the national park area. Participants were also briefed about the Act made to protect hills and forests of Murree and national park area and the board/authority constituted under this Act to implement rules and regulations.