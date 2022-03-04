Shehbaz complains about PML-Q during Zardari-Fazl meeting

An inside story of a meeting between Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has emerged on Friday.

According to sources, both the leaders remained in contact with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif during the important meeting to elaborate strategy for the upcoming no-trust move against PM Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed reservations regarding Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q). Maulana Sahab on your request, I invited Pervaiz Elahi for a lunch, but he denied it, Shehbaz Sharif was quoted as saying by sources.

In reply to Shehbaz, Fazlur Rehman said, he contacted the son of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain after getting knowledge of the matter. The Zardari-Fazl huddle decided to establish contacts with the other political leaders to gain the support of the no-trust move.

Earlier, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that the no-trust move will be brought against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fazlur Rehman, while addressing a press conference today, said that he held consultations with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari regarding the no-trust move.

“The draft of no-trust move against Imran Khan is prepared and the majority is with us. [Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President] Shehbaz Sharif is not feeling well for a few days. We will meet Shehbaz Sharif at his residence to complete our consultations.”